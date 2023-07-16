Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives $139.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.17.

RY has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $96.86 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $104.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.09 and its 200-day moving average is $97.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $135.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.996 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

