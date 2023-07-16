Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $325.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $315.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $306.38.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $302.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The company has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M. Kraus & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $209,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 86.1% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.