Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded St. James’s Place to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,430 ($18.40) to GBX 1,500 ($19.30) in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.20) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,400.56 ($18.02).

St. James’s Place Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of STJ opened at GBX 1,099 ($14.14) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,485.14, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,114.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,175.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of GBX 904.60 ($11.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,310 ($16.85).

In related news, insider Andrew Croft sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,151 ($14.81), for a total value of £1,323.65 ($1,702.88). Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

