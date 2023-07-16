Safe Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $158.39 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $158.39 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.60 or 0.00025100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Safe has traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.85 or 0.00250447 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00048806 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00031014 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003267 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.37707208 USD and is up 2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

