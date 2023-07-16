Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,137 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 4.2% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 488.4% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM opened at $229.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.52, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $232.20.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.22.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $3,373,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,420,455.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $3,373,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,420,455.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 910,723 shares of company stock valued at $191,912,295 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

