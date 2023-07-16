Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,580 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 2.2% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 5.3% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 179,990 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $35,958,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 3.7% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Salesforce by 58.5% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,634 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 8.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 169.0% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,676 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $19,859,225.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $3,373,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,420,455.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,859,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 910,723 shares of company stock worth $191,912,295. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM stock opened at $229.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.37 billion, a PE ratio of 603.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $232.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.