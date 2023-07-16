Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,713,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,010. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.36. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $100.64.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

