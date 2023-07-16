Salomon & Ludwin LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

GLD traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,389,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,082,353. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.52. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.