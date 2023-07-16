Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 78 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113,268.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,186 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after acquiring an additional 523,240 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,944,000 after acquiring an additional 34,508 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,829,000 after acquiring an additional 24,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,185,000 after purchasing an additional 120,042 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIS traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $208.16. The company had a trading volume of 672,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,399. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $210.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.44.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

