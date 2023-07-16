Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Short Interest Update

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the June 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Sanlam Trading Up 1.4 %
OTCMKTS SLLDY traded up C$0.10 on Friday, reaching C$7.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,324. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.21. Sanlam has a 52-week low of C$5.02 and a 52-week high of C$7.50.
Sanlam Company Profile
