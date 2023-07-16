Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Short Interest Update

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the June 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Sanlam Trading Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS SLLDY traded up C$0.10 on Friday, reaching C$7.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,324. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.21. Sanlam has a 52-week low of C$5.02 and a 52-week high of C$7.50.

Get Sanlam alerts:

Sanlam Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Sanlam Limited provides various financial solutions to individual, business, and institutional clients in South Africa, rest of Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Sanlam Life and Savings, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investment Group, and Santam segments. It offers life, disability, severe illness, income protection, funeral, credit life, health, short-term, medical, and group risk benefits, business debt, key person, and commercial insurance products; financial planning and retirement, and solutions; investment products; wealth, and professionals and graduates insurance services; and personal and home loans, and credit cards.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanlam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanlam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.