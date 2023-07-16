Saybrook Capital NC Buys Shares of 1,225 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Saybrook Capital NC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,225 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $210,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.16.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $281.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $891.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

