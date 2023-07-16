Saybrook Capital NC Decreases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Saybrook Capital NC decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up 2.9% of Saybrook Capital NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 161.8% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 674,348 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $142,962,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 47.3% during the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 2,607 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.96.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $234.78 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $264.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

