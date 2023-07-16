Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.83 and a 200 day moving average of $108.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $118.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.