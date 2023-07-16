Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys 597 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $86.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.97. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

