Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 585.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after buying an additional 59,962 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe by 7,370.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 83,955 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 0.5 %

ADBE opened at $514.83 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $523.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $438.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.77.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

