Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 99,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,420,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total transaction of $213,458.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,963. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total value of $213,458.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,963. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total value of $496,744.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,308 shares in the company, valued at $572,459.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,101 shares of company stock valued at $16,282,198 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $580.38 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $584.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.25 billion, a PE ratio of 296.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $533.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.81.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.