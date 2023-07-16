Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 252,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 710,468 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after purchasing an additional 64,196 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 312,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,805,000 after buying an additional 17,806 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 43,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.23.

Insider Activity

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

WBA traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.20. 9,538,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,891,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average is $33.82. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

