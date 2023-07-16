Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.5% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.44.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.99. 1,603,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,571. The firm has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

