Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $4.78 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after buying an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $708,259,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,481.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,531,936,000 after acquiring an additional 545,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.75.

NYSE ITW traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.57. 925,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.07 and a 12-month high of $254.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.12 and a 200-day moving average of $234.46.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.40%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.