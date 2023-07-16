Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,302,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Paychex by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after buying an additional 67,994 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $990,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 123,778 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paychex Stock Performance

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $120.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,405,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.95 and its 200-day moving average is $112.03. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

