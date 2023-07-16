Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,641 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 2.2% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 37,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 545,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 314,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 12,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $477,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

NEE traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.20. 6,463,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,337,047. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.34 and a 200 day moving average of $76.35. The firm has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.17.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

