Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Shares Sold by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF makes up 1.5% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 86,632 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 473,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,931,000 after acquiring an additional 40,804 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 34,144 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000.

FNDB traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.25. 17,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,758. The company has a market capitalization of $515.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1 year low of $46.86 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.58.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

