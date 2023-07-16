Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Moelis & Company’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Moelis & Company in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.60 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

MC opened at $48.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.47. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

