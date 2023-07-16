Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Seiko Epson Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS SEKEY traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,287. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.97. Seiko Epson has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 5.64%. Analysts forecast that Seiko Epson will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

