Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 173,800 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the June 15th total of 130,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 144.8 days.

SES Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SGBAF remained flat at $5.75 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 334. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58. SES has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $8.42.

About SES

SES SA provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. It offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. The company also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to government, aeronautical, maritime, telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, and cloud industries.

