SG Americas Securities LLC Has $122.41 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,682,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,503 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 1.4% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $122,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,292,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,986,000 after acquiring an additional 22,210 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 56,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 27,266 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 64,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

USMV stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,598,359 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.60.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.