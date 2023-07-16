SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Short Interest Up 23.4% in June

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 988,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 800,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,880.0 days.

SGL Carbon Price Performance

SGLFF stock remained flat at $8.59 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.95. SGL Carbon has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $9.81.

Get SGL Carbon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SGL Carbon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded SGL Carbon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SGL Carbon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells special graphite, carbon fibers, and composite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, and Composite Solutions.

Read More

