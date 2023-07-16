Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $86.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FOUR. Stephens upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.93.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $67.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $76.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $663,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at $14,074,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 358.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.