SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Short Interest Update

SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the June 15th total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SHIMAMURA stock remained flat at C$93.74 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$93.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$92.66. SHIMAMURA has a 1 year low of C$93.74 and a 1 year high of C$93.74.

SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of clothing and fashion related products in Japan and Taiwan. It offers fashion to practical clothing, bedding, and interior goods; head-to-toe fashion for ladies and men including shoes and fashion accessories; baby and children's products; and knickknacks and fashion accessories.

