SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Short Interest Update

SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the June 15th total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
SHIMAMURA Stock Performance
SHIMAMURA stock remained flat at C$93.74 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$93.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$92.66. SHIMAMURA has a 1 year low of C$93.74 and a 1 year high of C$93.74.
SHIMAMURA Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SHIMAMURA
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for SHIMAMURA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHIMAMURA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.