Short Interest in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Increases By 273.0%

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,700 shares, a growth of 273.0% from the June 15th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,197,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after acquiring an additional 634,768 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,156,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 241,893 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 55.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,115,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after buying an additional 399,536 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,012,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 34,620 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 598,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 85,442 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE AWP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.12. 234,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,579. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $5.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

