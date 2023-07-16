Short Interest in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Grows By 105.3%

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, an increase of 105.3% from the June 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 66,544 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,613,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 43,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,266. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.49). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

