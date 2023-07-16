Short Interest in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Decreases By 46.0%

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the June 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Athira Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Athira Pharma from $33.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Athira Pharma Stock Up 4.4 %

ATHA stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.07. 283,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,250. Athira Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $4.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Athira Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATHA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts forecast that Athira Pharma will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Gengos acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 65,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,036. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 80,012 shares of company stock worth $242,884. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athira Pharma

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 270,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 101,471 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 13.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 236,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 28,029 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 60.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017 Fosgonimeton, a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

Featured Stories

