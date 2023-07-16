Short Interest in Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Increases By 211.7%

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 211.7% from the June 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Bank of China Price Performance

BACHY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,004. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64. Bank of China has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $104.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of China had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $24.29 billion for the quarter.

Bank of China Cuts Dividend

Bank of China Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.7093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other segments. The Corporate Banking segment provides current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, payments and settlements, trade-related products, and other credit facilities, as well as foreign currency, derivative, and wealth management products for corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

