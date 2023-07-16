Short Interest in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Decreases By 76.5%

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the June 15th total of 120,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 223,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group cut shares of Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Get Biocept alerts:

Biocept Stock Performance

Shares of Biocept stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,452. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $702,100.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.79. Biocept has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biocept

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The medical research company reported ($32.73) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($10.29) million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Biocept at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Biocept Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary clinical diagnostic laboratory assays designed to identify rare tumor cells and cell-free tumor DNA from blood and cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF in the United States. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.