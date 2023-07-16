Short Interest in Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Decreases By 84.3%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 84.3% from the June 15th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BHLL remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Friday. 205,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,091. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13. Bunker Hill Mining has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.22.

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho.

