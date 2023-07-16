Short Interest in CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Decreases By 92.5%

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CB Scientific Price Performance

Shares of CBSC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,786. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. CB Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.30.

Get CB Scientific alerts:

About CB Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CB Scientific, Inc, through its US and international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms as well as more accurate information for physicians.

Receive News & Ratings for CB Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.