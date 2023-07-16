Short Interest in CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Decreases By 92.5%

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CB Scientific Price Performance
Shares of CBSC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,786. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. CB Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.30.
About CB Scientific
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CB Scientific
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for CB Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.