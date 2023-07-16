Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Grows By 79.3%

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 79.3% from the June 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CFIV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.48. 5,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,750. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFIV. Sandia Investment Management LP raised its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 3,695.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 914,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,342,000 after purchasing an additional 889,962 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 95.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 723,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 354,102 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the second quarter worth about $2,769,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter worth about $2,471,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 333.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 232,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

About CF Acquisition Corp. IV

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

