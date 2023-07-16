Short Interest in Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Declines By 95.0%

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cielo Price Performance

Shares of Cielo stock remained flat at $0.89 during trading on Friday. 13,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,338. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. Cielo has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $1.18.

Cielo Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0095 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Cielo

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cielo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

Further Reading

