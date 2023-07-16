Short Interest in Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Increases By 289.9%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,000 shares, an increase of 289.9% from the June 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 55.4 days.

Diageo Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DGEAF traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.96. 1,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,916. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average is $43.65. Diageo has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $49.04.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

