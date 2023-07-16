Short Interest in Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Increases By 289.9%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,000 shares, an increase of 289.9% from the June 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 55.4 days.
Diageo Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DGEAF traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.96. 1,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,916. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average is $43.65. Diageo has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $49.04.
About Diageo
