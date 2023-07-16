Short Interest in Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Increases By 30.1%

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the June 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 108,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entrada Therapeutics

In other news, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 3,026 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 3,026 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,092 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $37,676.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,282.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,645 shares of company stock valued at $827,486. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 927.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRDA traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.33. 29,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,096. Entrada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $542.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of -0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on TRDA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Further Reading

