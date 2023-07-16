Short Interest in First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA) Rises By 511.5%

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 511.5% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
First Seacoast Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FSEA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. First Seacoast Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.47.
First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Seacoast Bancorp
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Seacoast Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.
About First Seacoast Bancorp
First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Seacoast Bancorp
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.