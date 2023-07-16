Short Interest in First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA) Rises By 511.5%

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 511.5% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

First Seacoast Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSEA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. First Seacoast Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.47.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Seacoast Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSEA. M3F Inc. raised its position in First Seacoast Bancorp by 205.7% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 318,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 214,515 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,810,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in First Seacoast Bancorp by 250.7% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 138,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 99,013 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its position in First Seacoast Bancorp by 57.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 85,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 31,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Seacoast Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

