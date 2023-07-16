Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Decreases By 37.0%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the June 15th total of 146,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QQEW. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 0.5% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 43,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQEW traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,324. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 12 month low of $79.73 and a 12 month high of $110.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.77 and a 200-day moving average of $99.98.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1541 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

