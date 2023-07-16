Short Interest in GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) Drops By 91.2%

GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the June 15th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GlucoTrack Stock Performance

GlucoTrack stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 101,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55. GlucoTrack has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $3.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80.

About GlucoTrack

GlucoTrack, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and commercializing non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a non-invasive blood glucose monitor that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain.

