Short Interest in Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Grows By 765.4%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 765.4% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Grid Metals Stock Performance

Shares of MSMGF stock remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,589. Grid Metals has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.

About Grid Metals

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

