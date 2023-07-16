Short Interest in Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Grows By 765.4%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 765.4% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Grid Metals Stock Performance
Shares of MSMGF stock remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,589. Grid Metals has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.
About Grid Metals
