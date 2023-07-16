Short Interest in GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Decreases By 47.1%

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the June 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 456,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PHOT remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 254,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,752. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. GrowLife has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.92.

GrowLife, Inc focuses on the functional mushroom business. It processes, stores, markets, distributes, and sells fresh and dried mushroom products. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

