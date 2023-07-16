Short Interest in Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) Declines By 48.7%

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the June 15th total of 121,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 277,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Maris-Tech Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of Maris-Tech stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. 16,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. Maris-Tech has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $1.97.
About Maris-Tech
