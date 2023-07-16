Short Interest in Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) Declines By 48.7%

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the June 15th total of 121,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 277,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Maris-Tech Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Maris-Tech stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. 16,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. Maris-Tech has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $1.97.

Maris-Tech

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, as well as the civilian and home security markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

