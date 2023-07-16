Short Interest in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP) Rises By 266.7%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MBINP traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.