Short Interest in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Decreases By 36.7%

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the June 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE NXC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.47. 2,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,467. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $15.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.