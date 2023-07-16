Short Interest in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Decreases By 36.7%

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the June 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NXC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.47. 2,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,467. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $15.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,050.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 19.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the second quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

