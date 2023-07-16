Short Interest in Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Increases By 65.9%

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Pandora A/S Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Pandora A/S stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.20. 1,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,409. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.93. Pandora A/S has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $25.20.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $843.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.67 million.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Its jewelry material includes silver, gold with gemstones, stones, cultured pearls, and glass. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.