Short Interest in PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF) Increases By 98.4%

PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,986,900 shares, a growth of 98.4% from the June 15th total of 6,546,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC upgraded PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

PetroChina Stock Performance

Shares of PetroChina stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 63,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,719. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69. PetroChina has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.75.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Oil, Gas and New Energy Resource; Refining, Chemicals and New material; Marketing; and Natural Gas Sales segments.

